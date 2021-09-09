Edgar Lomax Co. VA Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,514 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Target were worth $16,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Target by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 4.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Target by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,134. The stock has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $144.76 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.30 and a 200 day moving average of $224.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

