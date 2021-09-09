Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 15,150 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,150 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in The Southern were worth $23,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.39. 26,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,006,859. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $67.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $3,476,370.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,747 shares of company stock worth $5,645,434 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

