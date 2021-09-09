Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 6,350 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

GILD traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.99. The company had a trading volume of 58,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,342,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

