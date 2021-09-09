Edgeless (EDG) Achieves Market Cap of $703,303.39

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $703,303.39 and $88.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00061605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.09 or 0.00171593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00044886 BTC.

EDG is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

