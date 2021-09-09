Edgewater Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EGDW) Stock Price Up 0%

Edgewater Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGDW)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.26 and last traded at $41.26. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68.

Edgewater Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGDW)

Edgewater Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its products and services include checking, savings, retirement accounts, certificate of deposit, wealth management, safe deposit boxes, retail, mortgage, and business loans. The company was founded on July 11, 2013 and is headquartered in St.

