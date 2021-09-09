Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.23% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,228 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth $12,143,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,391,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after buying an additional 265,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after buying an additional 224,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 375,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after buying an additional 205,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

