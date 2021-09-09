Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Upgraded to Outperform by Oppenheimer

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

NASDAQ EDIT traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $64.45. 858,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,338. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $44.54. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.