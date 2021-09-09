EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EDPFY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.92 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EDP – Energias de Portugal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.96.

EDPFY stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.68. 21,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.35. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $69.49.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

