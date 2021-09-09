Effect.AI (EFX) Price Tops $0.0222 on Major Exchanges

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and $77,366.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00089477 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00021244 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.35 or 0.00433945 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00046287 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014190 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

