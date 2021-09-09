Efinity (EFI) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Efinity has a market capitalization of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Efinity has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Efinity Coin Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Efinity

