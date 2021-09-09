Egretia Price Hits $0.0028 (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Egretia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $11.86 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Egretia has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00060555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00169586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $338.47 or 0.00730842 BTC.

Egretia Coin Profile

Egretia is a coin. Its launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

