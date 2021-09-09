Einsteinium Price Hits $0.0492 on Top Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0492 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a market cap of $10.92 million and approximately $77,432.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.94 or 0.00394520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000642 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,973,188 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

