Electrum Dark (ELD) Market Cap Reaches $11,217.85

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $11,217.85 and approximately $96.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00150612 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.