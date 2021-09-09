Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) CEO Jason Harvison Sells 15,000 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:ELVT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 106,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,705. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $117.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.70.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Elevate Credit had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.97 million. Research analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Elevate Credit by 3.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Elevate Credit by 114.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 65,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period. 37.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.