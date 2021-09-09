Elitium One Day Volume Reaches $534,731.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $108.67 million and approximately $534,731.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for $3.90 or 0.00008355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00061978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.27 or 0.00170026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00015594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00045102 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

