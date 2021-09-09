Elrond (EGLD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.81 Billion

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $196.01 or 0.00423022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $3.81 billion and $464.81 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00088500 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00021267 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00046327 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014454 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.90 or 0.02781729 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,377,769 coins and its circulating supply is 19,420,712 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

