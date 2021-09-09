EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Plans Dividend of GBX 17.60

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from EMIS Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:EMIS opened at GBX 1,358 ($17.74) on Thursday. EMIS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 955 ($12.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,480 ($19.34). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,295.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,206.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £859.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37.

EMIS Group Company Profile

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

