Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Hits Market Cap of $21.87 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $21.87 million and approximately $24,413.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00064704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00130665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.87 or 0.00189737 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.56 or 0.07338297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,180.65 or 0.99714912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.94 or 0.00844124 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

