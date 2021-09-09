Enbridge (ENB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/8/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$57.00 to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Enbridge was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,949,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $38.37.

Get Enbridge Inc alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.