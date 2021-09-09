Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Position Trimmed by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 9.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 157,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,301,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 282,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after acquiring an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 68,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health stock opened at $79.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $60.44 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.