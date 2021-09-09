Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Grupo Santander upgraded Endesa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Endesa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Endesa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ELEZY traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. Endesa has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

