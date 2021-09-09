Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.58 ($11.27).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENEL. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Enel in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on Enel in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on Enel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Enel in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.