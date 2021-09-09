Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €15.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Engie (EPA:ENGI) received a €15.00 ($17.65) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($19.18) price objective on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.53 ($18.27).

Get Engie alerts:

Engie stock traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €12.03 ($14.15). The stock had a trading volume of 6,528,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.06. Engie has a 12-month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 12-month high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.