Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENGIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Engie in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on Engie in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, May 21st.

OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. Engie has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

