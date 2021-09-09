Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

ENGIY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Engie stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

