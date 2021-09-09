Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENGIY shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, started coverage on Engie in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Engie alerts:

Shares of Engie stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. Engie has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.