Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENGIY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Engie in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS ENGIY opened at $14.28 on Thursday. Engie has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

