Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.98.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

TSE ESI traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 184,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,297. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$2.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$258.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.