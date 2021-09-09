Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 146,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 523,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

