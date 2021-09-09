Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC) Trading Down 4.8%

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENSC)’s share price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 386,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 525,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter.

About Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.