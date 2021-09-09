Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 48,611 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,611 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of MGM Growth Properties worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 22,876.5% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

MGP opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.20.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.15%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

