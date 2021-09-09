Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 67,081 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,081 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. South State CORP. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VIAC. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

