Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,632 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of First Financial Bankshares worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,924,000 after acquiring an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 41,779 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 61,776 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $44.82 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. Analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.25%.

FFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 2,040 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.75 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,373.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,846 shares of company stock valued at $328,594 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

