Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Guardant Health worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of GH opened at $130.00 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.50 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. On average, analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,989.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,427 shares of company stock worth $2,549,824 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics.

