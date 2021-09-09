Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 722,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,417,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 109,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $116.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

