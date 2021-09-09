Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 735,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,427,000 after purchasing an additional 286,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,163,000 after purchasing an additional 253,935 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 1,302.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 149,764 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,224,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $119.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.34 and a 12 month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,722 shares of company stock worth $1,212,178 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WWD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

