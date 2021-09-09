Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $8,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,033,000. Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $681,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

WTM opened at $1,106.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,129.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,155.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $752.10 and a one year high of $1,267.52.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

