Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,075 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Kornit Digital worth $8,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Kornit Digital by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $135.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.48 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.98 and its 200 day moving average is $112.35. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $137.84.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KRNT shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

