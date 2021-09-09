Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,841 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $32,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $113,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.93.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

