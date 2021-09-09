Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 46,683 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,683 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $33.44 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average is $33.12.

