Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,306 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Carter’s worth $8,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Carter’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Carter’s by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Carter’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

CRI stock opened at $98.11 on Thursday. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.89 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

