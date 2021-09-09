Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,876 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Pegasystems worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 312.2% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1,267.0% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 96,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after buying an additional 89,781 shares in the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,067 shares of company stock valued at $276,335 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $137.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 859.94 and a beta of 1.19. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.06 and a 12 month high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie raised their target price on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

