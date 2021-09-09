Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $8,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Waters by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of Waters by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 21,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $424.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.83. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

