Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,673 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Bank of Hawaii worth $8,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 9.0% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,288,000 after acquiring an additional 201,596 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 12.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.54%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $478,830.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,857,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $434,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,768,408.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,405 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

