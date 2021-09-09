Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $8,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 134.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 265.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB opened at $64.55 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $64.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.331 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.