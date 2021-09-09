Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.04 Million Stock Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,282 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,546 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,103,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 19.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,738,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,622,000 after acquiring an additional 281,474 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $49.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.97. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -191.81.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $2,015,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 410,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,561,483.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 1,540 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $67,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 546,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,058,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,190 shares of company stock worth $7,235,664. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DCT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

