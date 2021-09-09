Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.19 Million Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cable One worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,338,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,353,000 after acquiring an additional 60,115 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 170,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 15.0% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,256,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CABO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,253.43.

CABO stock opened at $2,015.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,975.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,869.30. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 24.72%.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total value of $637,775.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,074,202.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,521 shares of company stock valued at $13,276,032. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

