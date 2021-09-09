Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.39 Million Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of CoreSite Realty worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 54.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 90.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR stock opened at $154.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $155.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,619. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

