Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.42 Million Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Rapid7 worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of RPD opened at $121.96 on Thursday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.73 and a 1 year high of $125.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.45 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day moving average of $92.33.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,519 shares of company stock valued at $868,205 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.