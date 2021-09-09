Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.48 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

NYSE:MKC opened at $88.35 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $102.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

